Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $8.57 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.09% of Ulta Beauty worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. American National Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $3,375,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,653,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $235.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $2.89 on Wednesday, hitting $221.10. 8,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,673. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $368.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.66 and a 200-day moving average of $239.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

