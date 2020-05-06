Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $9.39 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.40. 83,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.87. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

