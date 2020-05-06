Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,456,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 2,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,610.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,771.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,391.85. 87,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,205. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,353.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,781.09. The firm has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $22.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 52.89 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.