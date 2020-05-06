Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Progressive by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $5,791,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,749,333.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.80. The stock had a trading volume of 47,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,285. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.35. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

