Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

