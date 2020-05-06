Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 53,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.65 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.93.

NYSE DE traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $133.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,369. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

