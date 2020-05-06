Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.9% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.7% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 157,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $405,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,575 shares of company stock worth $1,470,253. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.93. 210,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,473,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.53. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.