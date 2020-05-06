Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Position in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.07% of Chewy worth $9,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.51. 40,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,963. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.77. Chewy Inc has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $47.55.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chewy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.77.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

