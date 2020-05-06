Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 1,333 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.14% of UGI worth $7,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 1,689.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 395.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of UGI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 465,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,139. UGI Corp has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.94.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

