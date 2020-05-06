Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 1,645 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $11,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 186,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,539,000 after acquiring an additional 78,383 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 24,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.25. 228,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,683. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.95. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

