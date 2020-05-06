Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 16,514 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,514 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,229,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Southern by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,644,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,110 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,370,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,120,000 after purchasing an additional 961,748 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,656,408,000 after buying an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southern by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,513,000 after purchasing an additional 533,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

In other Southern news, Director Ernest J. Moniz acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,843 shares of company stock worth $881,346 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.37. The company had a trading volume of 513,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,092. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.74%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

