Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 21,066 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,066 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,412,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,648,000 after buying an additional 247,594 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 216,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 25,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $2,315,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,206,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.86. 14,362,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,716,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 121.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

