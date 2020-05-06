Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 3,411 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $480,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 59,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra dropped their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.60.

SYK stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.57. 17,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,738. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

