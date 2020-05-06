Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 4,078 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $100.48. 318,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,215. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.44. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $119.88. The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

