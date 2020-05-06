Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 674,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,204,000 after buying an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,919,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 833,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,916,000 after buying an additional 163,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at $809,463.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 267,279 shares of company stock valued at $54,677,940. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra upped their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.15.

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.46. The company had a trading volume of 175,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,865. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.