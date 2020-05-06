Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 667,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.57% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $640,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $500,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 49.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 44,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 115.4% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

In related news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $29,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 194,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,750. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 2.21.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $346.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.64 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

