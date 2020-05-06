Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Holdings in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 606,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.68% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,623,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,955 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,601,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,988,000 after purchasing an additional 241,648 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,000,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,813,000 after buying an additional 67,827 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,565,000 after buying an additional 180,551 shares in the last quarter.

SAIL traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,918. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,368,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,121,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,577 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,300. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.16.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

