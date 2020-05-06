Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,043 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $12,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $84,000.

NASDAQ:MANH traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average is $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 1.95.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.55 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 58.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,351.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

