Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 161 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Biogen were worth $11,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $952,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 56.1% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $22,127,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.46.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $309.01. The company had a trading volume of 17,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,203. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.54 and a 200 day moving average of $299.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

