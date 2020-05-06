Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 170 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $12,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $684,423,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,138,000 after buying an additional 536,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,767,000 after acquiring an additional 419,180 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,464,000 after purchasing an additional 373,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6,858.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 351,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,655,000 after purchasing an additional 346,749 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 4,791 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.01, for a total value of $2,524,904.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total value of $4,152,445.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,485 in the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (up previously from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.91.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $509.81. 219,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,931. The company has a market capitalization of $108.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.85. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

