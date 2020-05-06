Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,875 Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.50% of PolyOne worth $8,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,995,000 after purchasing an additional 33,269 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in PolyOne by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,604,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,019,000 after purchasing an additional 284,848 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PolyOne by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,580,000 after buying an additional 37,254 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in PolyOne by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,440,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,984,000 after buying an additional 15,576 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of PolyOne by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,424,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,418,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP J Scott Horn bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $74,050.00. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,390.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $313,205 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POL. ValuEngine raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of PolyOne from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

NYSE POL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.97. 9,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,114. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.83. PolyOne Co. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.82.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PolyOne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PolyOne Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

PolyOne Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

