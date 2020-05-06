Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 716 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 1.09% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $12,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KALU. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 106.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $669,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 35.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 24.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Kaiser Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $220,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,401. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.54 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

