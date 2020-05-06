Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 1.02% of Boise Cascade worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

NYSE BCC traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25. Boise Cascade Co has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.