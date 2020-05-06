Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,208 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $11,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,950,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 599,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,206,000 after purchasing an additional 168,415 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 473,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,132,000 after buying an additional 150,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 732,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,027,000 after purchasing an additional 116,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 115,536 shares during the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $309,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $691,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.61. The stock had a trading volume of 106,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,509. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $342.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

