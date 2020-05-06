Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Marriott International in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $83.66 on Monday. Marriott International has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day moving average is $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,675,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 701.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,576 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Marriott International by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,550,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,174,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,797,000 after purchasing an additional 871,519 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Marriott International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,422,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,031,000 after purchasing an additional 547,795 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

