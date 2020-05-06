Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Reduced by Analyst

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HST. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NYSE HST opened at $10.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

