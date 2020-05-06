Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for NantHealth in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NantHealth’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NH has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NH stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. NantHealth has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $310.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.99.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NH. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in NantHealth by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 88,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 37,812 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NantHealth by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 112,605 shares during the last quarter. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.