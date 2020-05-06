Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for South Plains Financial Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for South Plains Financial in a report released on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South Plains Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 10.55%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of South Plains Financial in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Plains Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

SPFI opened at $12.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.94 million and a P/E ratio of 7.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 1,378.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 2,204.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

