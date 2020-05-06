Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $864.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.92.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $112.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.35 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 37.66%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s payout ratio is presently 235.71%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Nicholson bought 30,000 shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,362 shares in the company, valued at $79,116.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Washington State Investment Bo bought 56,400 shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $384,084.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,488,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,618,584.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 101,700 shares of company stock valued at $694,354. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,074,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,209,000 after buying an additional 1,661,640 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 682,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,342,000 after buying an additional 411,971 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 370,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,244,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 2,951.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 148,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 1st quarter worth about $904,000. 33.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.