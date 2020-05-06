Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Boosted by Wedbush

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a report issued on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will earn $10.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $10.34. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,750.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2022 earnings at $12.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,547.27.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,317.80 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,108.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,924.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,155.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,545 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

