Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Belden Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Belden in a report released on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Belden’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Belden had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $463.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BDC. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.81.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $32.14 on Monday. Belden has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $62.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Belden by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth $1,100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Belden by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Belden by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares during the period.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

