Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Littelfuse in a report released on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cross Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.67.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $140.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.24. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $196.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.35. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.45 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $115,697.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,052.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,432 shares of company stock worth $973,002. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc increased its stake in Littelfuse by 346.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 20,595 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

