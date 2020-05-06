Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.95) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JWN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

Shares of JWN opened at $17.34 on Monday. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 24.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 163,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 190.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 360,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 236,731 shares during the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.