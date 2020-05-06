Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for PCSB Financial Corp Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PCSB)

PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PCSB Financial in a report released on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). PCSB Financial had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million.

PCSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded PCSB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PCSB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of PCSB Financial stock opened at $12.58 on Monday. PCSB Financial has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14. The company has a market cap of $215.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 671,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PCSB Financial by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 145,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PCSB Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,378 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 268,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. 55.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

