Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Masco Corp Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Masco in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Masco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Masco from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

MAS stock opened at $40.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.90. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other Masco news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,612.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,377.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Masco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,224,000 after acquiring an additional 36,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Masco by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,046,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,121,000 after acquiring an additional 624,851 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Masco by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,893,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,827,000 after purchasing an additional 351,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,427,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,030,000 after purchasing an additional 161,342 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,556,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,678,000 after purchasing an additional 532,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

