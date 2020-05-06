Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Farmers National Banc in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FMNB. BidaskClub lowered Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $11.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $341.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.94. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky bought 6,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $80,523.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,167 shares in the company, valued at $392,697.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terry A. Moore bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $101,997.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,443 shares of company stock worth $445,252. 8.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 66,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 50,183 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

