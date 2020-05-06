Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Investors Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $187.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.90 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

