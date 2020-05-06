Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Matthews International Corp Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Matthews International in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Matthews International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. Matthews International has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $40.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In other news, insider Edward M. Brady, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Matthews International by 17.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Matthews International by 133.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Matthews International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Matthews International by 102.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Matthews International by 24.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.