Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EPD. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $17.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $1,274,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 741,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,774,090. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.