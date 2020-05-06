Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Decreased by William Blair

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Facebook in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the social networking company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.91. William Blair also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

Shares of FB opened at $207.07 on Monday. Facebook has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $585.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.83 and a 200-day moving average of $193.93.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,222 shares of company stock valued at $17,398,396. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Facebook by 37.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,389,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,084,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

