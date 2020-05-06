Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Facebook in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the social networking company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $207.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $585.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.83 and its 200 day moving average is $193.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $55,897.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,222 shares of company stock valued at $17,398,396. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

