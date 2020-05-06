Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Lowered by William Blair

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of FireEye in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the information security company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). William Blair also issued estimates for FireEye’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FireEye from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.02. FireEye has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.65 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in FireEye by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,401 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in FireEye by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 299,632 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 56,209 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

