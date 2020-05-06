Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Reduced by Oppenheimer

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FireEye in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now forecasts that the information security company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FireEye’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FEYE. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FireEye from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FireEye from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57. FireEye has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in FireEye by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in FireEye by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

