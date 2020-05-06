Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Decreased by Analyst

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iqvia in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Iqvia’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.06.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $135.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. Iqvia has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

In other Iqvia news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,793,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,204,127,000 after purchasing an additional 454,619 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,140,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,680,000 after buying an additional 439,882 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,928,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $606,952,000 after buying an additional 508,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $426,188,000 after acquiring an additional 32,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,168,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,399 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.