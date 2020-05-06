Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Mantech International Corp Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:MANT)

Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Mantech International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mantech International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Mantech International in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mantech International in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of MANT opened at $75.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.21. Mantech International has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $93.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.29 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MANT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mantech International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $311,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,623.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr bought 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $30,240.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,745.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

