Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Increased by Analyst

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note issued on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.02. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens raised Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.62.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $181.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.51. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $56,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,127 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,490,000 after acquiring an additional 534,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,363,000 after acquiring an additional 54,707 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,681,000 after acquiring an additional 41,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $79,846,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.