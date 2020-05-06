Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MPWR. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.22.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $196.94 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $114.84 and a 12 month high of $208.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 76.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.41 and its 200 day moving average is $169.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 70,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total transaction of $13,025,302.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,078,663.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 12,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total transaction of $2,222,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,415,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,016 shares of company stock valued at $50,912,963 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

