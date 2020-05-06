Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Skechers USA Inc Lowered by B. Riley (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Skechers USA in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skechers USA’s FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Skechers USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.96.

Skechers USA stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Skechers USA has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.35.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $392,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $982,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 401,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,519,318.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,475. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers USA by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Skechers USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

