Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Snc-Lavalin Group Inc Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:SNC)

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) – Raymond James dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Snc-Lavalin Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Snc-Lavalin Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.25 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNC. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$40.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. AltaCorp Capital upped their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snc-Lavalin Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.15.

Shares of SNC opened at C$23.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.24. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$15.47 and a 52-week high of C$34.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

