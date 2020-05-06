Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Summit Financial Group, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s FY2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $25.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.10 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SMMF. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of SMMF opened at $16.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $27.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $140,067.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,456.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $130,200.00. Insiders purchased a total of 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $292,828 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

